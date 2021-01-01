Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.