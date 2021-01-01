Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Meizu MX6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Meizu MX6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 14.4% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (603 against 433 nits)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Meizu MX6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 72.43%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Meizu MX6 +39%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +20%
86.83%
Meizu MX6
72.43%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz 780 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
Meizu MX6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Meizu MX6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +7%
97325
Meizu MX6
90634
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Meizu MX6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7
n/a
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7
n/a
Meizu MX6
17:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.53 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7 +15%
82.8 dB
Meizu MX6
72 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2016
Release date May 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.

