Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.46% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 113K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 7
52
Note 8
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 7
27
Note 8
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 7
60
Note 8
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 7
46
Note 8
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 7
51
Note 8
55
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 7
47
Note 8
48

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 80.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Note 8 +2%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +8%
86.83%
Note 8
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
Note 8 +3%
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Note 8 +19%
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
97325
Note 8 +6%
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Note 8 +17%
132975
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 7.3
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

