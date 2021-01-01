Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Meizu Note 9

Ксиаоми Редми 7
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 113K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 261 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 7
52
Note 9
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 7
27
Note 9
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 7
60
Note 9
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 7
46
Note 9
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 7
51
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 7
47
Note 9
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Note 9 +2%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +2%
86.83%
Note 9
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 612
GPU clock 650 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
Note 9 +82%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +11%
1013
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
97325
Note 9 +80%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Note 9 +76%
199629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Huawei Honor 8X
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi 7A
6. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
7. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Meizu Note 9 or Meizu 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish