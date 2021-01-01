Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Pro 6 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.12% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • 91% higher pixel density (515 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Pro 6 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 74.71%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Pro 6 Plus +2%
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +16%
86.83%
Pro 6 Plus
74.71%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Pro 6 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
97325
Pro 6 Plus +14%
111384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Pro 6 Plus
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.3
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7
n/a
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7 +18%
82.8 dB
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2019 November 2016
Release date May 2019 December 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Pro 6 Plus. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

