Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.