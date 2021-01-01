Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Nokia G10

Ксиаоми Редми 7
VS
Нокиа G00
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 101K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 260 and 149 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
438 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +6%
86.83%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +74%
260
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +21%
1025
Nokia G10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
97608
Nokia G10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +14%
114952
Nokia G10
101199

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Nokia G10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2021
Release date May 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Huawei Honor 8X
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi 7A
6. Nokia G10 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
7. Nokia G10 or Samsung Galaxy A12
8. Nokia G10 or Oppo Realme C21
9. Nokia G10 or Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia G10 or Motorola Moto G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish