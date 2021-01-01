Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.