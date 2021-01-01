Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.