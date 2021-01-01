Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Oppo A12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Oppo A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 678.6 mm narrower
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (125K versus 109K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 179 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A12
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Oppo A12

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
441 nits
Oppo A12 +2%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 1559 mm (61.38 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 755 mm (29.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 83 mm (3.27 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +6%
86.83%
Oppo A12
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Oppo A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +48%
265
Oppo A12
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +2%
1039
Oppo A12
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +15%
125711
Oppo A12
109352

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6,1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
83.6 dB
Oppo A12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A12. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

