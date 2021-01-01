Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Oppo A1k – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Oppo A1k, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 88K)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.73% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A1k
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Oppo A1k

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.83% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
441 nits
Oppo A1k
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 154.5 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7 +8%
86.83%
Oppo A1k
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Oppo A1k in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
265
Oppo A1k
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Oppo A1k
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +37%
121387
Oppo A1k
88500

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.4 dB
Oppo A1k
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 7. It has a better performance, software, camera, design, and sound.

