Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.