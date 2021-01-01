Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.