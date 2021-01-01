Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 96K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.23% more screen real estate
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 237 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.83%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|90%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|987:1
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +12%
265
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +20%
1013
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +26%
121387
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|8 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.
Cast your vote
56 (71.8%)
22 (28.2%)
Total votes: 78