Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A10

Ксиаоми Редми 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 96K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.23% more screen real estate
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 237 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 90%
PWM 100 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 25.1 ms 22 ms
Contrast 987:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7 +3%
441 nits
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +6%
86.83%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +12%
265
Galaxy A10
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +20%
1013
Galaxy A10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +26%
121387
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.4 dB
Galaxy A10 +3%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
56 (71.8%)
22 (28.2%)
Total votes: 78

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Redmi 7
3. Huawei Honor 8X or Xiaomi Redmi 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Redmi 7
5. Oppo Realme C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 7
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Galaxy A10
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A10
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A10
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A10
10. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Samsung Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish