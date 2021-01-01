Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Galaxy A10s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A10s

Ксиаоми Редми 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 76K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (441 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.13% more screen real estate
  • 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 138 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Galaxy A10s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7 +11%
441 nits
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +8%
86.83%
Galaxy A10s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Samsung Galaxy A10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +92%
265
Galaxy A10s
138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +108%
1013
Galaxy A10s
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +59%
121387
Galaxy A10s
76156

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 9.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.4 dB
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2019
Release date May 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (68.8%)
10 (31.3%)
Total votes: 32

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Redmi 7
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi 7
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
5. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Galaxy A10s
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
8. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
9. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
10. Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy A10s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish