Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Xiaomi Redmi 7
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.96 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.33% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 16% higher pixel density (311 vs 269 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Galaxy M01 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.26 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 74.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7 +3%
438 nits
Galaxy M01 Core
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +17%
86.83%
Galaxy M01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Samsung Galaxy M01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +120%
98212
Galaxy M01 Core
44627
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 8 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Galaxy M01 Core
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 July 2020
Release date May 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
