Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M02s

Ксиаоми Редми 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси М02s
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Samsung Galaxy M02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (117K versus 91K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.03% more screen real estate
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 187 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Galaxy M02s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
441 nits
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +6%
86.83%
Galaxy M02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Samsung Galaxy M02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7 +42%
265
Galaxy M02s
187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7 +7%
1050
Galaxy M02s
980
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7
98928
Galaxy M02s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +27%
117169
Galaxy M02s
91960

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Galaxy M02s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 January 2021
Release date May 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD -
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M02s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
