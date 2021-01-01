Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.