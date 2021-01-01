Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.