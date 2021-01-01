Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.