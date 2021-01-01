Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Mi A2 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Mi A2 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 7
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 97K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.04% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (486 against 433 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Mi A2 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 269 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 79.79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Mi A2 Lite +12%
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +9%
86.83%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Mi A2 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +30%
97325
Mi A2 Lite
75015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7 +16%
113249
Mi A2 Lite
97954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Mi A2 Lite +4%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2018
Release date May 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 7. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (44.2%)
24 (55.8%)
Total votes: 43

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 8
3. Redmi 7 and Redmi 8
4. Redmi 7 and Honor 8X
5. Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A
6. Mi A2 Lite and Redmi Note 7
7. Mi A2 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Mi A2 Lite and Redmi Note 8
9. Mi A2 Lite and Redmi 8
10. Mi A2 Lite and Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish