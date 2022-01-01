Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 133K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (474 against 438 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.6:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 93%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 25.1 ms 27 ms
Contrast 987:1 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 7
438 nits
Redmi 10C +8%
474 nits
Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +6%
86.83%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
265
Redmi 10C +42%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1022
Redmi 10C +56%
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 7
133608
Redmi 10C +78%
238292
CPU 59031 82806
GPU 11749 41004
Memory 25237 51211
UX 37676 64425
Total score 133608 238292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 7
n/a
Redmi 10C
443
Stability - 94%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 443
PCMark 3.0 score - 6607
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 13
OS size 8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7 +4%
82.8 dB
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2022
Release date May 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

