Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Redmi 4A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
- Has a 1.26 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.83% more screen real estate
- Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (433 against 347 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
- 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 269 PPI)
- Weighs 48.5 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|296 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.83%
|69%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|987:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 10
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3120 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|November 2016
|Release date
|May 2019
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.525 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.251 W/kg
|1.181 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.
