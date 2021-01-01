Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Redmi 4A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Redmi 4A

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 1.26 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.83% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (433 against 347 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 48.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Redmi 4A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 69%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7 +25%
433 nits
Redmi 4A
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +26%
86.83%
Redmi 4A
69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Redmi 4A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 308
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
Redmi 4A
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Redmi 4A
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +166%
97325
Redmi 4A
36638
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Redmi 4A
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 10
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7
82.8 dB
Redmi 4A
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 November 2016
Release date May 2019 February 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.

