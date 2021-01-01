Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7 vs Redmi 4X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on March 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 1.26 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.85% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (525 against 433 nits)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7
vs
Redmi 4X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.83% 70.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 25.1 ms -
Contrast 987:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7
433 nits
Redmi 4X +21%
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7 +22%
86.83%
Redmi 4X
70.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7
261
Redmi 4X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7
1013
Redmi 4X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7 +123%
97325
Redmi 4X
43699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7
113249
Redmi 4X
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7
n/a
Redmi 4X
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7
n/a
Redmi 4X
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7
n/a
Redmi 4X
19:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7 +15%
82.8 dB
Redmi 4X
72 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2017
Release date May 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.583 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.251 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
