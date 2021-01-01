Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 5.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 90K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (639 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 99.8%
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 888:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
iPhone 11 +28%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
iPhone 11 +6%
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 450 MHz -
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
iPhone 11 +628%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
iPhone 11 +323%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
iPhone 11 +467%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
iPhone 11 +196%
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

