Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 90K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 50% higher pixel density (443 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (787 against 499 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.45 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 95.3%
PWM 384 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 27 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 888:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
Pixel 4a +58%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Pixel 4a +12%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 618
GPU clock 450 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
Pixel 4a +208%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
Pixel 4a +101%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Pixel 4a +197%
268824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 6.4 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 7A
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Redmi 7A
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Pixel 4a +207%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date June 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

