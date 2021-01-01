Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Honor 8

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (501 against 452 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 72.39%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 41 ms
Contrast 888:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +11%
501 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A +3%
74.4%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
Honor 8 +28%
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
Honor 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 8
OS size 6.4 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Honor 8 +202%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2016
Release date June 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi 7
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A11
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Honor 8S
6. Huawei Honor 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei P20 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei Honor 8X
9. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish