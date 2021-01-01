Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Honor 8C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
- Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.01% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.4%
|81.41%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|PWM
|384 Hz
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|888:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|June 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8C. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.
