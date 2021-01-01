Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Honor 8S 2020 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Honor 8S 2020

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8C 2020
Huawei Honor 8S 2020

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 398 nits)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 79K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 159 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S 2020
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Honor 8S 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +25%
499 nits
Honor 8S 2020
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Honor 8S 2020 +5%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei Honor 8S 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +13%
180
Honor 8S 2020
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A +49%
813
Honor 8S 2020
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A +14%
90533
Honor 8S 2020
79663

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.0
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 May 2020
Release date June 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8S 2020. But if the performance, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
