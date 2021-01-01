Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.