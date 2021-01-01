Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 90K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (415 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 295 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 99.4%
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 888:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +1%
501 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
P30 Lite +13%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
P30 Lite +76%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
P30 Lite +58%
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
P30 Lite +83%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
P30 Lite +54%
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 6.4 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
P30 Lite +218%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2019
Release date June 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 7A vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi 7A vs Redmi 7
3. Redmi 7A vs Redmi 8A
4. Redmi 7A vs Galaxy A11
5. Redmi 7A vs Honor 8S
6. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A50
7. P30 Lite vs Mi A3
8. P30 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
9. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A51
10. P30 Lite vs P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish