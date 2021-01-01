Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Y5 (2017)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Thinner bezels – 7.62% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 66.78%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A +11%
74.4%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 4.1
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 April 2017
Release date June 2019 May 2017
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is definitely a better buy.

