Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.