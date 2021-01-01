Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Y6p
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 135 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (538 against 499 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|74.4%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|94.4%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|27 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|888:1
|1444:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +33%
180
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A +68%
813
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90533
Huawei Y6p +4%
93824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6p is definitely a better buy.
