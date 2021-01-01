Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.