Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.