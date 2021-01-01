Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Meizu Note 8

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Мейзу Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Meizu Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (501 against 442 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 90K)
  • 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.97% more screen real estate
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 269 and 178 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 80.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +13%
501 nits
Note 8
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Note 8 +8%
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
Note 8 +51%
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
Note 8 +48%
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
Note 8 +35%
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
Note 8 +47%
132975
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 7.3
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date June 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

