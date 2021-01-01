Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Nokia 3.1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 3.1

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Нокиа 3.1
Nokia 3.1

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2990 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (499 against 426 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • Weighs 26.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 97.8%
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast 888:1 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +17%
499 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A +7%
74.4%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2990 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Nokia 3.1 +206%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 May 2018
Release date June 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
