Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.