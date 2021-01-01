Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 90K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 180 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 93.1%
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 56.2 ms
Contrast 888:1 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +1%
499 nits
5.1 Plus
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
5.1 Plus +7%
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
5.1 Plus +63%
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
5.1 Plus +76%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
5.1 Plus +67%
150752

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
5.1 Plus +204%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date June 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.1 Plus. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

