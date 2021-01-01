Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 7.2

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 90K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (580 against 499 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
Nokia 7.2 +16%
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Nokia 7.2 +11%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 512
GPU clock 450 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
Nokia 7.2 +82%
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
Nokia 7.2 +76%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Nokia 7.2 +86%
168624

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Nokia 7.2 +204%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7.2 is definitely a better buy.

