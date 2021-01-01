Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 7 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Нокиа 7 Плюс
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (499 against 432 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 99.9%
PWM 384 Hz Not detected
Response time 27 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 888:1 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +16%
499 nits
7 Plus
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
7 Plus +5%
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 512
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
7 Plus +204%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 February 2018
Release date June 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 7 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Redmi 7
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Redmi 8A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Samsung Galaxy A11
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7A or Huawei Honor 8S
6. Nokia 7 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Nokia 7 Plus or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Nokia 7 Plus or Huawei P20 Lite
9. Nokia 7 Plus or Nokia 7.2
10. Nokia 7 Plus or Nokia 6.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish