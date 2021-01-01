Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 90K)
  • Has a 1.36 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (661 against 499 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 99.9%
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms 28 ms
Contrast 888:1 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
Nokia 8.3 +32%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Nokia 8.3 +11%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 620
GPU clock 450 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
Nokia 8.3 +240%
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
Nokia 8.3 +133%
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Nokia 8.3 +254%
320473

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 6.4 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Nokia 8.3 +196%
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 8.3 is definitely a better buy.

