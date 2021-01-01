Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs OnePlus 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs OnePlus 8

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 90K)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 14.3% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (787 against 499 nits)
  • 36% higher pixel density (402 vs 295 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 88.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 97.7%
PWM 384 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 27 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 888:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
OnePlus 8 +58%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
OnePlus 8 +19%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 650
GPU clock 450 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
OnePlus 8 +396%
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
OnePlus 8 +307%
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
OnePlus 8 +548%
586532

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 6.4 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power - 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
OnePlus 8
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
OnePlus 8 +219%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 512 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

