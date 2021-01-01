Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 90K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.33 inches larger screen size
  • 74% higher pixel density (513 vs 295 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 16.4% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (880 against 499 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 7A
57
8 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 7A
22
8 Pro
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 7A
67
8 Pro
95
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 7A
42
8 Pro
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 7A
50
8 Pro
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 7A
47
8 Pro
89

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 99.9%
PWM 384 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 27 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 888:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
499 nits
8 Pro +76%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
8 Pro +22%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 650
GPU clock 450 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
8 Pro +404%
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
8 Pro +307%
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
8 Pro +548%
586732

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 6.4 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power - 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Redmi 7A
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
8 Pro +201%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

