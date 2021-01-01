Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.