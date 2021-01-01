Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A03s

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (512 against 407 nits)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 106K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.45 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +26%
512 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Galaxy A03s +10%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 -
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +7%
183
Galaxy A03s
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
826
Galaxy A03s +20%
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 7A
106496
Galaxy A03s +14%
121222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 6.4 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 August 2021
Release date June 2019 August 2021
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Redmi 7
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Redmi 8A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A11
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Huawei Honor 8S
6. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy M31
8. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Xiaomi Poco M3
9. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A01
10. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy M12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish