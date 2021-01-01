Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 398 nits)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 76K)
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 138 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
49
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|74.4%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|PWM
|384 Hz
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|888:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +30%
180
138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A +67%
813
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A +19%
90533
76156
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|9.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.
