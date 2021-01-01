Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (509 against 450 nits)
- 12% higher pixel density (295 vs 264 PPI)
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|264 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.4%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|PWM
|384 Hz
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|888:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Galaxy A12 +56%
280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
834
Galaxy A12 +22%
1020
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
92787
92666
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|November 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1