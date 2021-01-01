Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy A71
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 90K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Has a 1.25 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 12.8% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|74.4%
|87.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|98.2%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|27 ms
|3.8 ms
|Contrast
|888:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Galaxy A71 +197%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
Galaxy A71 +109%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90533
Galaxy A71 +178%
251824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|23.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.51 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
