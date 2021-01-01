Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 5.1
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (501 against 424 nits)
- The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 8.17% more screen real estate
- 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.4%
|66.23%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|PWM
|384 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|888:1
|513:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|-
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|-
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
816
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A +259%
76031
21207
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90728
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|3.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2014
|Release date
|June 2019
|October 2014
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.412 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|0.382 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is definitely a better buy.
