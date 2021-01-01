Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.