Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Galaxy J2 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (501 against 333 nits)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.53% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Galaxy J2 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 66.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +50%
501 nits
Galaxy J2 Core
333 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red -
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A +11%
74.4%
Galaxy J2 Core
66.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB -
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A +101%
76031
Galaxy J2 Core
37872
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 6.4 GB 3.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date June 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
2. Huawei Honor 8A or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 7A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
6. Samsung Galaxy A01 or J2 Core
7. Xiaomi Redmi Go or Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
8. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) or J2 Core

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish