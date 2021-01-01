Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.